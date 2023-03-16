Here Are the Weekend Events Around NCW

From the two St. Pat's Day short parades, to attending an exciting hockey or basketball game. There's also great early afternoon stroll events in Moses Lake & Wenatchee. Go find an event, bring some friends and have some fun!

Friday March 17th

St. Patty's Day Party! @ Union Hill Cider

Friday March 17th 4pm - 8:30pm

Union Hill Cider Company

3100 Ridgeway Dr, East Wenatchee

Folk singer/songwriter, Brittany Jean: Live at Pybus Market

Friday March 17th @ 6pm

Rylei and Jim: Live music at Columbia Valley Brewing

Friday March 17th @ 6pm

538 Riverside Dr, Wenatchee

The World’s Shortest Parade!

St. Patrick’s Day - Friday March 17th

Starts at 6:15pm

Downtown Wenatchee - one block on Orondo Avenue

In front of McGlinns

The Cashmere St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Friday March 17th

Starts at 7pm

Downtown Cashmere on Cottage Avenue

Trivia Nights with the Museum (for teens & adults)

Friday March 17th @ 7pm

Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center

127 S Mission St, Wenatchee

TBL Men’s Pro Basketball

Vancouver Volcanoes vs Wenatchee Bighorns

Friday March 17th

TIPOFF: 7:05pm

Chelan High School

Tickets are only $15 at the door or ONLINE

BCHL HOCKEY

Merritt Centennials @ Wenatchee Wild

Friday night March 17th

It's St. Hattricks Night!

7:05pm puck drop

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Saturday March 18th

2023 Moses Lake Brews and Tunes

Saturday March 18th

Noon - 5pm

Multiple venues in Moses Lake

INFO and ONLINE TICKETS

Downtown Wenatchee Wine and Cider Stroll

Saturday March 18th

Noon - 5pm

INFO and ONLINE TICKETS

BCHL HOCKEY

Cranbrook @ Wenatchee Wild

It's Pucks & Paws Night (and Walt’s birthday!!!)

Saturday night March 18th

6:05pm puck drop

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Sunday March 19th

Sundays @ Icicle Creek: Marie Wang & Oksana Ejokina

Sunday March 19th @ 2pm

Canyon Wren Recital Hall - Icicle Creek Center for the Arts

IN-PERSON TICKETS

$25 Adult

$15 Student

For more information and online ticket link

TBL Men’s Pro Basketball

Seattle Superhawks vs Wenatchee Bighorns

Sunday March 19th

TIPOFF: 3pm

Town Toyota Center

Tickets are available at the Town Toyota Center box office or ONLINE

