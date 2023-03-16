Here Are the Weekend Events Around NCW
From the two St. Pat's Day short parades, to attending an exciting hockey or basketball game. There's also great early afternoon stroll events in Moses Lake & Wenatchee. Go find an event, bring some friends and have some fun!
Friday March 17th
St. Patty's Day Party! @ Union Hill Cider
Friday March 17th 4pm - 8:30pm
Union Hill Cider Company
3100 Ridgeway Dr, East Wenatchee
Folk singer/songwriter, Brittany Jean: Live at Pybus Market
Friday March 17th @ 6pm
Rylei and Jim: Live music at Columbia Valley Brewing
Friday March 17th @ 6pm
538 Riverside Dr, Wenatchee
The World’s Shortest Parade!
St. Patrick’s Day - Friday March 17th
Starts at 6:15pm
Downtown Wenatchee - one block on Orondo Avenue
In front of McGlinns
The Cashmere St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Friday March 17th
Starts at 7pm
Downtown Cashmere on Cottage Avenue
Trivia Nights with the Museum (for teens & adults)
Friday March 17th @ 7pm
Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center
127 S Mission St, Wenatchee
TBL Men’s Pro Basketball
Vancouver Volcanoes vs Wenatchee Bighorns
Friday March 17th
TIPOFF: 7:05pm
Chelan High School
Tickets are only $15 at the door or ONLINE
BCHL HOCKEY
Merritt Centennials @ Wenatchee Wild
Friday night March 17th
It's St. Hattricks Night!
7:05pm puck drop
Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA
Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)
Streaming online: HOCKEYTV
Saturday March 18th
2023 Moses Lake Brews and Tunes
Saturday March 18th
Noon - 5pm
Multiple venues in Moses Lake
Downtown Wenatchee Wine and Cider Stroll
Saturday March 18th
Noon - 5pm
BCHL HOCKEY
Cranbrook @ Wenatchee Wild
It's Pucks & Paws Night (and Walt’s birthday!!!)
Saturday night March 18th
6:05pm puck drop
Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA
Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)
Streaming online: HOCKEYTV
Sunday March 19th
Sundays @ Icicle Creek: Marie Wang & Oksana Ejokina
Sunday March 19th @ 2pm
Canyon Wren Recital Hall - Icicle Creek Center for the Arts
IN-PERSON TICKETS
$25 Adult
$15 Student
For more information and online ticket link
TBL Men’s Pro Basketball
Seattle Superhawks vs Wenatchee Bighorns
Sunday March 19th
TIPOFF: 3pm
Town Toyota Center
Tickets are available at the Town Toyota Center box office or ONLINE
