Wenatchee High School hires a new head coach for boys basketball.

The School District says they hired Kellen Drake as the new coach of the basketball program.

Drake is a 2008 graduate of Eastmont High School and a three-sport athlete during his high school days. He is a member of the Eastmont Athletic Hall of Fame. He played basketball for two years at Wenatchee Valley College before earning degrees at Washington State University and Whitworth University.

Drake began his coaching career at Ritzville High School and spent the past seven years as the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Entiat High School and served as Athletic Director this past year. Drake earned Coach of the Year honors for his league in 2023.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kellen Drake to Wenatchee High School," said Athletic Director Eric Anderson. "His extensive experience as a head coach and student-athlete, coupled with his deep roots in the local basketball community, make him an ideal fit for our program. We are confident in his ability to build a successful and character-driven basketball program."

Drake also devotes time to the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association and is the current Director of Membership. This year, he earned the John Wooden Legacy Award, which recognizes service and impact in Washington high school basketball.