Learn to Ski at Mission Ridge

The tricks, tips, and techniques for learning a sport you’ll love for the rest of your life

I was able to watch my son and daughter's first ski lessons. They were told to PIZZA PIZZA PIZZA and French Fries! The talented instructors connect with first-timers on the mountain about the shapes the student’s skis make, to slow down or speed up.

Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort is a thirty-minute drive, or less, from most of the Wenatchee Valley. If you’re intimidated by the idea of getting up and running on a pair of skis or snowboard. Know that the most talented and confident men and women on slopes had to start right where you are now. Everyone starts at the bottom - with zero experience. Use these tips and get up and going. Wenatchee is lucky to have a great ski mountain just minutes from our front door!

We also aren't far from Stevens Pass, which just opened up for another fun season of fun!

Rent Locally

Mission Ridge does offer great gear to rent. But know before you go: The rental lines can be long on the weekends (they have a great staff that keeps the line moving quickly.) Look into getting your gear, close to home in places like Arlberg Sports in both Wenatchee and Leavenworth (Arlberg Sport Haus), Lakeland Ski in Chelan, Osprey Rafting and Ski Shop. Click this link to connect with them. A recent location, Eastside Cycleworks (a Bike and Ski shop - specializing in backcountry skiing) opened recently in Leavenworth.

Rent your gear until you know they love it.

Why?

Once you have it down, you’ll want skis or a board that will allow to you press on beyond beginner gear. Plus, your children will outgrow their gear fast and often.

Learn from the Best on the Mountain

Mission Ridge offers many great instructors (including one who’s been teaching for over 70 years!) who will meet you right where you’re at. From someone who has never been on skis or a snowboard - or you have skied, but it's been years and you need to remember how to do it. Click here for a link for you or your family and get at it with their Welcome To Winter Learn to Ski (or board) Package. You can also take full advantage of their Freedom Pass: Rentals, group lessons, and Chair One access for the entire season.

Hitch a Free Ride to the Ski Hill!

Link Transit offers FREE roundtrip shuttle service to Mission Ridge from Downtown Wenatchee. Click this link for more info and take advantage!

