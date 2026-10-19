Leavenworth Summer Theater has announced that two giants will dazzle under the stars for its 33rd season. Les Misérables will debut at the Ski Hill Amphitheater, and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! will run alongside it. The two musicals alternate from July 9 through August 28, 2027, for 30 performances in all.

“Les Misérables is an epic story of courage and second chances,” said Executive Director Christy Shearer. The show brings “I Dreamed a Dream,” “Bring Him Home,” and “One Day More” to a hillside stage, and it plays 18 times. Oklahoma! plays 12, with “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” and “People Will Say We’re in Love.” Shearer calls it the perfect night out for the whole family.

One note for loyal fans. The Sound of Music won’t return in 2027. The national tour is playing Seattle that summer, so the rights aren’t available. LST hopes to bring its production back in 2028.

The People Behind the Curtain

Les Misérables director Andy Meyers via LST Les Misérables director Andy Meyers via LST

Andy Meyers directs Les Misérables. He’s on the producing teams of several Broadway shows this season and co-produced the London hit Alice in Wonderland. Local audiences may remember him on stage at Icicle Creek Performing Arts Center in Into the Woods.

Oklahoma! director Emily A. Rollie via LST Oklahoma! director Emily A. Rollie via LST

Emily A. Rollie directs Oklahoma! It’s her third LST season, after The Sound of Music in 2025 and Bright Star in 2026. Rollie lives in central Washington and teaches performance at Central Washington University.

Auditions, Tickets, and Getting Involved

LST welcomes local, regional, and national performers for paid roles in both shows. Video auditions run February 5 to 10, 2027, and in-person auditions are February 24 to 28. Details will be posted in January at leavenworthsummertheater.org/auditions. Musicians interested in the orchestra can call (509) 548-7324.

Patrons get first access to tickets starting April 1, 2027, and public sales open in June. Become a patron at leavenworthsummertheater.org/donate. With up to 20,000 people attending each year, seats go quickly, so if you’re planning a summer trip to the hill, mark April 1st.

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