Wenatchee Man Sentenced To 53 Years In Prison

A Wenatchee man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to 53 years in prison.

Twenty-eight-year-old Dalton Scott Potter was found guilty of first degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell in Douglas County Superior Court on Oct. 30.

In addition to the homicide, Potter was also found guilty of three counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of intimidating a witness with a deadly weapon, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police say Potter shot and killed Longwell in the 1700 block of Badger Mountain Road on Jan. 21 prior to shooting at a father and daughter who witnessed the murder, both of whom were uninjured.

At Potter's sentencing on Thursday (Dec. 14), Judge John Knodell also issued him no-contact orders for the father and daughter.