Leavenworth’s Reindeer Farm, Your New Christmas Tradition

How perfect is Leavenworth WA, already. I mean with the Christmas lights, Bavarian themed town, local shops, food and then of course the addition of the Reindeer Farm!

This is a Year-round adventure for the whole family, but honestly, it should be your new Christmas Tradition!

What can we do at the Leavenworth Reindeer farm?

There is a 15-20 mins educational presentation followed by being allowed into the Reindeer enclosure for about 15-20 mins for feedings, pictures and interaction with the Reindeer.

After that, enjoy some food from their concessions, explore the gift shop, Espresso and seasonal drinks to warm you up as well!

When can we visit the Leavenworth Reindeer Farm?

All year round! But for the most festive, Christmas feel. The months of Nov and December!

Where can we book an experience?

Click Here. To book your Reindeer experience today!

Gather up your elves and prepare yourselves for a very memorale experience! Speaking of our little "elves" does your little elf watch the show Blippi?

What does Blippi have to do with the Leavenworth Reindeer farm?

He's been there!



In all honesty, I was watching Blippi with my little girl a year ago and saw that Blippi had visited Leavenworth! Thank the lord my little girl didn't know otherwise a meltdown would have ensued!

How cool! An attraction that is sot after and remembered for life! Make sure to bring yourself, little ones, or maybe even a date here! Enjoy the wintery scenes and be in awe of the real-life Reindeer at the Leavenworth Reindeer Farm!

