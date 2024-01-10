Wenatchee Resident Gets 25 Years For Drug Dealing Operation

A 41-year-old man linked to Fentanyl distribution in Chelan and Douglas counties will serve 25-years in prison.

Wenatchee resident Edward James Salvador was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in federal court to Conspiracy to Distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The Columbia River Drug Task Force was one of several agencies investigating Salvador when it was discovered that he was planning to manufacture methamphetamine in Moses Lake.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Washington, investigators learned in early 2022 that Salvador was involved in setting up a location in Moses Lake to manufacture methamphetamine. Investigators say Salvador and other high-level drug traffickers discussed increasing methamphetamine production in response to financial losses.

The release said Salvador acquired 15 pounds of ephedrine in March 2022, signaling plans to produce methamphetamine in Moses Lake. Ephedrine is a key component in methamphetamine production

Investigators say he'd regularly obtained large quantities of fentanyl pills and methamphetamine from a supplier in Bakersfield, CA. to distribute in Chelan and Douglas counties.

Prosecutors say Salvador was a Sureno gang member from California, who had relocated to the area after being released from California Department of Corrections custody.

"Mr. Salvador spread a staggering amount of illegal narcotics into our communities," said United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington Vanessa R. Waldref. "My office is committed to shutting down dangerous drug trafficking organizations that pump poison into our communities and neighborhoods."

Joining the Columbia River Drug Task Force in investigating Salvador were Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Moses Lake Police Department.

The agencies employed various investigative techniques, including tracking warrants, controlled buys, and cooperating defendant interviews.