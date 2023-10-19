Whatever Happened To Eastmont Teacher Mr. Wavra?

For years, Mr. Wavra was a great teacher, cross-country and distance track coach, actor, and a light in our community.

Just to clarify, he’s alive! (This sort of sounds like a eulogy at a celebration of life.)

After his kids graduated high school and moved out to attend University - Mark and Kelly Wavra decided to leave the comfy confines of North Central Washington and do something completely different.

Mark and Kelly - in Germany Mark and Kelly - in Germany loading...

Mark Wavra now teaches art to middle & high school students on a US military base in Germany.

Weekend trips for Mark and his wife Kelly used to be quick trips to Leavenworth, Lake Chelan and the Oregon Coast. Now they make quick trips to Paris, Italy and the Mont Blanc region in the Alps.

attachment-mark alps loading...

Those who follow Mark and Kelly Wavra's social media are living vicariously through their amazing visits around Europe.

Mr. Wavra in Paris Mr. Wavra in Paris loading...

Mr. Wavra in Venice Mr. Wavra in Venice loading...

I stopped in to visit ,arguably his best friend, Josh Tarr at American Shoe Shop in downtown Wenatchee.

Josh and his wife have been able to visit the Wavras on two separate trips to Europe.

“He’s teaching art and has completely changed and upgraded the entire art program.”

Mark was a longtime teacher at Eastmont High School. Kelly, his wife spent a few years at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Both were instrumental in supporting the arts in the Wenatchee Valley.

Over the years, I have been fortunate to have enjoyed some fun dinners and family get-togethers - as my wife and Mark are first cousins.

Michelle’s dad and Mark’s dad are brothers. Brothers who stay connected and call each other about every day.

Mark Wavra and I taking a break on Lower Sunnyslope PHOTO: Connor Mark Wavra and I taking a break on Lower Sunnyslope PHOTO: Connor loading...

When Mark was here last year - he stopped into the radio station and invited me on a bike ride.

We did a short ride to Monitor and back along Lower Sunnyslope, then up to Sunnyslope proper.

The conversation had us laughing and signing.

Mr. Wavra likes to sing out loud - if its a song from Neil Diamond, the volume goes up to eleven. Life is fun around Mark Wavra.

If you follow Mr. Wavra on Facebook, you might have seen his recent daily #inktoctober2023 posts. Mark latest art piece features one Washington’s state best landmarks - Wenatchee’s Saddle Rock.

Mark Wavra's "Saddle" CREDIT: Mark Wavra (via Facebook) Mark Wavra's "Saddle" CREDIT: Mark Wavra (via Facebook) loading...

'Day 18 prompt, “saddle,” hit home, literally. Sketching from a recent Josh Tarr photo got me all nostalgic for countless hikes with Lucy and Gus and trail runs that happened on and around this iconic Wenatchee landmark that I’m feeling pretty homesick right now. Missing you. #inktober2023' -Mark Wavra on Facebook