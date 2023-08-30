Three Examples of NCW People Caught in the Act
Good karma
When you see it, you know good karma is coming to people who do good for complete strangers in our community. Here are three examples of great people providing life to others.
Example #1
LOCAL CATERER FEEDS THE UNHOUSED
"Today I finally took the time to do something I am always just too busy to do. We had a catering in Quincy this afternoon for 190 guests. Menu was a BBQ with pulled pork, BBQ chicken, coleslaw, pasta salad, baked beans and watermelon. We had a TON of food left over so we spent a couple hours driving around the valley and hit the homeless camps. Darlene Jones and Mia Bollinger hopped in the back of the van and loaded up bountiful plates as I encouraged people to come over and eat. We started out at the north end camp, then went to the locomotion park under the bridge and took what was left to the Lighthouse. People were so so very thankful and appreciative. The homeless population tugs at my heart strings so it was nice to be able to serve a nice plate of food to those in need. Very rewarding day. ❤" – Barb Andre-Van Lith 8/24/23
Example #2
RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS CLUB CREATES WELCOME BACK MESSAGE
"Wenatchee High School Random Acts of Kindness club did an awesome job drawing welcome back messages!" -Allie G 8/21/23
Example #3
ART CART BRINGS COMMUNITY TOGETHER AT ROTARY PARK
"Kindness was evident at the enjoyable, well-attended, family-oriented Art Cart at the Rotary Water Park. The energy and connection coming from the event could be felt as I approached the children and families. The location was certainly ready-made for the event. The balloons and Art Cart added such beauty to the event. It was sure fun for me to witness the smiles, happiness, and enthusiastic engagement of everyone!" – Gene Sharratt 8/11/23
These are only three examples of NCW people caught in the act of being kind in our communities and neighborhoods. There’s even more great stories for you to look through at KindnessCountsNCW.com
Spread the love and care for others in our community. Click this link to get ideas for kind acts you can perform at school, at work, at home or anywhere!
SOURCE: Kindness Counts NCW
