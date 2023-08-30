Three Examples of NCW People Caught in the Act

"Today I finally took the time to do something I am always just too busy to do. We had a catering in Quincy this afternoon for 190 guests. Menu was a BBQ with pulled pork, BBQ chicken, coleslaw, pasta salad, baked beans and watermelon. We had a TON of food left over so we spent a couple hours driving around the valley and hit the homeless camps. Darlene Jones and Mia Bollinger hopped in the back of the van and loaded up bountiful plates as I encouraged people to come over and eat. We started out at the north end camp, then went to the locomotion park under the bridge and took what was left to the Lighthouse. People were so so very thankful and appreciative. The homeless population tugs at my heart strings so it was nice to be able to serve a nice plate of food to those in need. Very rewarding day. ❤"