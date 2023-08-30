Pedestrian Struck By Train In Ephrata

A pedestrian is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a train in Ephrata on Tuesday afternoon.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman says the accident occurred around 5:45 p.m. when the 58-year-old woman was walking the railroad tracks near the Amtrak station on Alder Street.

"Apparently after she was struck by the train she flew about fifteen feet from the point of impact."

The woman was hit by an eastbound freight train belonging to Burlington Northern Sante Fe.

Foreman says she received medical treatment at the scene before being transported to Columbia Basin Hospital.

"She has fractures to her arms and legs and may have a fractured neck as well. She is being treated for those injuries."

The incident blocked the railroad crossings at Division and 3rd Avenues, and Nat Washington Way for roughly two hours.

The exact cause of the collision remains under investigation.