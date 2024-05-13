In-N-Out Burger Considering a Second Washington Location

Back in early April - In-N-Out Burger made the earth-shattering announcement of finally coming to Washington state.

In-N-Out Burger Shook WA Burger Fans in Early April

In-N-Out Burger said they were shooting for an opening in Ridgefield, WA - located in Clark County - in southwest Washington. The opening should happen sometime in 2025.

Fast Food Restaurant In-n-Out Closes Oakland Location Over Rampant Crime Getty Images loading...

In-N-Out has been a huge hit in California and the Western US. In addition to the two planned locations in Southwest Washington, In-N-Out Burger has five other places in the Pacific Northwest. They have four successful franchises in the four Oregon towns of Salem, Roseburg, Grants Pass, and Medford.

Their Idaho debut in the Boise suburb of Meridian opened to carnival-like hype.

In-N-Out's success comes from its tasty burgers.

Safe Kids Day 2017 Tommaso Boddi loading...

In 1948, in the LA neighborhood of Baldwin Park, In-N-Out Burger began the simple plan of great ingredients for its burgers, fries, and milkshakes. I have been to two In-N-Out locations in Culver City and Las Vegas - and noticed that their burgers, fries, and milkshakes were hard to beat.

In-N-Out Employees are Genuinely Having a Great Time at Work

I noted how friendly the staff was behind the counter.

John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House Benefit Presented By Chrysler With Kids' Tent By Hasbro Studios - Inside Getty Images for John Varvatos loading...

The people making your food looked like they were having a great time and happy to see you. In-N-Out has been slow to expand. It has opened new stores only where it can keep the fresh ingredients to its picky high quality. In-N-Out has expanded as far east as West Texas - and now has two proposed locations in Washington.

Where's the 2nd Proposed In-N-Out Location?

Digging into Vancouver, Washington property records suggest the new potential location would be in the city's east side - near the corner of SE Mill Plain Blvd. and SE 136th Ave.

If you Google Maps the area - it’s where a vacant Rite Aid sits.

I’ll be stopping on my way - to and from - my planned Oregon Coast vacation this Summer.

