Vinod Khosla, the venture capitalist who closed a record $9.612 billion purchase of the Seahawks last month, isn't making promises about Lumen Field's long-term future — but he's not sounding alarm bells either. In a phone interview with Axios' Dan Primack, Khosla struck a cautious, hands-off tone about the team's home stadium, whose lease runs through 2032 with renewal options stretching to 2062.

"I have no current plans to change anything about the team, including the coach, president, operations, or Lumen Field," Khosla said. "It all functions well."

Pressed on whether he'd formally commit to keeping the franchise in Seattle forever, Khosla didn't dodge the question so much as embrace the uncertainty baked into it. "I will never say never," he said. "Will this team be in Seattle 500 years from now?" He added that buying an NFL team wasn't part of some decade-long plan — a friend, Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, suggested he look at the Seahawks just months before the deal came together, and a family passion for football, plus an 80-minute flight from the Bay Area, sealed it.

Vinod Khosla poses with his family at Lumen Field via Getty Images Vinod Khosla poses with his family at Lumen Field via Getty Images

Why 2032 Matters More Than It Sounds

Khosla's wait-and-see approach makes sense given the timeline. NFL owners typically push hardest for stadium renovations or outright replacements once a lease nears expiration, and Lumen Field will be approaching that window in six years. Khosla was blunt about his own learning curve: "I know very little about running a team. I don't think I'll do anything but learn for a while."

A Tech Pioneer's Take on AI Risk

The interview wasn't limited to football. As an early venture backer of OpenAI, Khosla offered a notably unconventional take on AI safety — arguing that closed-source labs like OpenAI and Anthropic aren't the primary danger, since their outputs can be monitored and filtered. Open-source frontier models, he warned, pose a far bigger threat because they can run locally and unmonitored, potentially assisting with tasks like weapons synthesis.

He also pushed back on concerns that AI's massive energy demands threaten climate goals, arguing those demands will actually accelerate investment in advanced nuclear and fusion power.

For Seahawks fans who've made the trip over the pass for a Lumen Field game, Khosla's comments offer reassurance without a guarantee — the kind of answer that keeps the stadium's future an open question for at least a few more years.

From Ugly to Hot, Every Seattle Seahawks Uniform Ranked Gallery Credit: Aj Brewster