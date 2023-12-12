Ex-Wenatchee Wild & NHL Star Nic Dowd on Raising Kids in Sports

Ex-Wenatchee Wild & NHL Star, Nic Dowd on How to Raise Kids in Sports

I remember the night, the Wenatchee Wild brought back Nic Dowd to be recognized on the ice after he was drafted by the LA Kings. I was supposed to do some sort of on-ice presentation and gave Nic a congratulatory handshake.

I'll never forget it.

Nic Dowd played with the Wenatchee Wild in their inaugural 2008-2009 season in the NAHL.

Nic Dowd (2009) CREDIT: Wenatchee Wild Nic Dowd (2009) CREDIT: Wenatchee Wild loading...

It was his first and only year here in the Wenatchee Valley.

After his productive season that caught the attention of scouts from the LA Kings in the NHL. He was drafted in the 7th round - then went on to play a season in the USHL.

Nic eventually played four college hockey seasons at St. Cloud State in Minnesota.

33-year-old Nic Dowd, an NHL vet with the Washington Capitals, was recently featured in a USA TODAY column.

Nic credited his future success to his parents - Alan and Liz Dowd, and growing up with his two older brothers - Matt and Josh.

His mom and dad both grew up in England and earned a career in the medical field. Nic dad was a doctor, and his mom was a nurse.

The Dowds relocated in the mid-1970s - for a job opportunity in Huntsville, Alabama.

Alan and Liz got all three boys into ice hockey. The Dowds spent lots of evenings shuttling the boys to practices and driving for hours on the weekends all over the Southeast - traveling to tournaments and away games.

Washington Capitals v New York Islanders Nic Dowd #26 of the Washington Capitals CREDIT: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images loading...

How Can Parents Successfully Raise Their Kids in Sports?

Nic Dowd shared four important factors that helped him develop from a young 12-year youth player into becoming a productive NHL player.

Let kids try out multiple sports

Nic played several sports as a kid: Hockey, baseball, soccer, basketball, and golf.

“If I didn’t like it, I moved on...I believe playing multiple sports is the best thing for a kid. You don’t want to burn him out too early and, on top of it, you just get so much better at all three sports.” -Nic Dowd via USA TODAY

Build confidence through love and support

"We try and let (our son) Louie know we love him every single day and how big a piece of our life he is. I don’t need Louie to love me every single day, but I need him to know that he’s loved every single day.” -Nic Dowd via USA TODAY

Put in the time, traveling to practices, and games.

Nic remembers his mom picking him up for soccer and taking him straight to hockey practice. He’d go right from a baseball game to a hockey game.

By the time he finished ninth grade, he was an elite travel player in all three sports. After deciding that hockey would be his focus - his parents sent him to the Culver Military Academy in Indiana to pursue his dream.

Turning travel time and long weekends - into lifelong memories.

'I rarely ever felt any pressure from my parents to succeed at sports at all. Sports for me, and then for them, was looked upon as something that should be enjoyed rather than work.' -Nic Dowd via USA TODAY

Nic is a strong believer in kids not specializing in one sport too soon - but rather playing multiple sports, to not burn out too early.

Build confidence through love and advocacy

'It’s not as much about raising a child as it is about cultivating a kid and allowing them to grow in the direction that they want to grow but also providing them with the ability to be safe and responsible and be loved.' -Nic Dowd via USA TODAY

Put in the work: Youth sports take a lot of time - planning - and work!

Nic remembers his mom taking him to soccer practice - and then taking him straight to hockey practice. Or getting shuttled from a baseball game to a hockey game.

After 9th grade, Nic Dowd was an elite travel player in all three sports. His parents sent him to Culver Military Academy in Indiana to focus on hockey.

If you bring up his youth, Nic will often mention putting in the work.

'There’s gonna be people that are better than you, but what you lack in talent, you can make up with a work ethic and a lot of people don’t want to work. So you can build your career on outworking people. And not even in sports, but in life.' -Nic Dowd via USA TODAY

INFO: USA TODAY