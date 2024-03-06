The 2 Quietest Places in Washington State

Have you ever just wanted to go into complete silence and zen out?

What if I told you, that here in Washington State, we hold some of the world's quietest places.

Would you give it a try? Before you say yes, here are some interesting things I’ve found the “wonderous places for mommas.”

The Anechoic Chamber, located inside the audio lab of the Microsoft Headquarters in Redmond WA.

"An anechoic chamber (an-echoic meaning "non-reflective" or "without echoes") is a room designed to stop reflections or echoes of either sound or electromagnetic waves. " -Source

The Chamber itself looks like a bunch of squares stacked and sticking out of the walls, this creates the “no noise bounce.”

Once inside this Chamber, you’ll want to be “Zen,” and allow yourself to sit in the silence, the noises you’ll hear are all from within your own body and motion.

I guess one of the first sounds you’ll hear are your ears.

Hearing your ears!? Like it doesn’t seem real. And like mentioned above, you’ll eventually hear your heart vessel doing their thing.

Some people have even mentioned feelings of going insane.

Yes, the quiet is so quiet that you’ll want “normal” hearing back. How quiet is quiet though? Well, compared to a Football game, which is 125 decibels, this Anechoic Chamber has a decibel reading of –9!

The quietest "thing" that was achieved in hearing, were air particles moving!

Fascinating, just unfathomable really.

Where's another "quiet place" in Washington State that may be more assessable?

Have you heard of "One Square Inch"?

You may be thinking, "one square inch of what?!"

Same.

"One Square Inch of Silence is possibly the quietest place in the United States. Located in the Hoh Rain Forest at Olympic National Park, it is 3.2 miles from the Visitor’s Center above Mt. Tom Creek Meadows on the Hoh River Trail." - Source

How Long would it take to hike into "One Square Inch"?

"Hiking time from the parking lot at the Visitor’s Center to the site is approximately two hours along a gentle path lined by ancient trees and ferns." - Source

Would you go to any of these places? Have you already?

