Rain and Clouds: Your Wenatchee Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend

The weekend before Thanksgiving is always super crazy in Wenatchee due to traffic, people scrambling for food to serve on Thanksgiving and shopping! Plus, WIAA State Football at the Apple Bowl! So, how will the roads be for traveling in and around town?

Friday 11/17 - Tuesday 11/21 Weather Report

Friday - 11/17: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Light northeast wind.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday - 11/18: cloudy, with a high near 42. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Sunday - 11/19: A 20 percent chance of rain before 11am. Snow level 3500 feet. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Monday - 11/20: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday - 11/21: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Dress WARM! It's going to be super cold and with all the shopping/ holiday fun happening, you don't want to be froze out!

Looking for the Steven's Pass / Blewitt Pass / Pass Reports for Washington?

Click Here for all other Washington Department of Transportation info.

