This past Wednesday night, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh hit his 60th home run for the season, tying Babe Ruth on the all-time single-season home runs list.

Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his solo home run, his 60th of the season, at T-Mobile Park on September 24, 2025, in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Babe Ruth Was America's Biggest Icon

Just over 100 years ago, America swooned to the Sultan of Swat, Babe Ruth. He shook the Pacific Northwest on his post-season 1924 barnstorming tour, which brought the Babe to Spokane, Tacoma, Seattle, and Portland.

Babe Ruth sent Spokane into a frenzy.

The Pacific Northwest baseball barnstorming tour began in Spokane on Friday, October 17th.

He arrived the previous evening and visited the Hutton Home for orphans, a gesture that endeared him to the community.

Babe Ruth with children at the Hutton Home in the Spokane Valley CREDIT: Hutton Settlement

At Spokane's Natatorium Park, 1,700 fans witnessed Ruth and Meusel’s batting exhibition.

Spokane's Natatorium Park CREDIT Spokane Public Library

Meusel homered in the sixth, but Ruth, swarmed by autograph-seeking children, stole the show in the eighth. His home run soared over the centerfield sign into the pine trees, igniting such pandemonium that the game was suspended as fans spilled onto the field, dancing and cheering in unrestrained joy.

Babe Ruth's visit to Western Washington

Babe then visited Tacoma after an overnight train ride from Spokane.

Babe Ruth with the Tacoma All-Stars on October 18, 1924. Credit: Washington State Historical Society

At Stadium Bowl, Ruth’s batting exhibition saw him clear the barrier three times, but in the game, Meusel homered while Ruth’s best hit was a double.

Seattle: Babe Ruth's final 1924 Washington barnstorming visit

Seattle’s Dugdale Park welcomed Ruth on Sunday, October 19, where 9,000 fans witnessed a historic display. In the first inning, Ruth crushed a home run that cleared a gasoline station across the street, hailed by the Seattle Post-Intelligencer as the city’s longest drive.

Babe Ruth, Dugdale Park, Seattle, October 19, 1924

Credit: MOHAI

Credit: MOHAI loading...

100 Years ago, Babe Ruth made memories in Seattle. Cal Raleigh is Echoing the Past

From Spokane’s chaotic celebration to Seattle’s moon shots, Ruth’s 1924 tour remains a vivid testament to his influence as a sports icon in the Pacific Northwest. 101 years later, Seattle's Big Dumper has been hitting balls into the Seattle statosphere.

The Bambino and The Big Dumper. Two American icons that have brought joy to the Pacific Northwest.

