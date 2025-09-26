Seattle’s Own Cal Raleigh Channels Babe Ruth’s Legacy
This past Wednesday night, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh hit his 60th home run for the season, tying Babe Ruth on the all-time single-season home runs list.
Babe Ruth Was America's Biggest Icon
Just over 100 years ago, America swooned to the Sultan of Swat, Babe Ruth. He shook the Pacific Northwest on his post-season 1924 barnstorming tour, which brought the Babe to Spokane, Tacoma, Seattle, and Portland.
Babe Ruth sent Spokane into a frenzy.
The Pacific Northwest baseball barnstorming tour began in Spokane on Friday, October 17th.
He arrived the previous evening and visited the Hutton Home for orphans, a gesture that endeared him to the community.
At Spokane's Natatorium Park, 1,700 fans witnessed Ruth and Meusel’s batting exhibition.
Meusel homered in the sixth, but Ruth, swarmed by autograph-seeking children, stole the show in the eighth. His home run soared over the centerfield sign into the pine trees, igniting such pandemonium that the game was suspended as fans spilled onto the field, dancing and cheering in unrestrained joy.
Babe Ruth's visit to Western Washington
Babe then visited Tacoma after an overnight train ride from Spokane.
At Stadium Bowl, Ruth’s batting exhibition saw him clear the barrier three times, but in the game, Meusel homered while Ruth’s best hit was a double.
Seattle: Babe Ruth's final 1924 Washington barnstorming visit
Seattle’s Dugdale Park welcomed Ruth on Sunday, October 19, where 9,000 fans witnessed a historic display. In the first inning, Ruth crushed a home run that cleared a gasoline station across the street, hailed by the Seattle Post-Intelligencer as the city’s longest drive.
100 Years ago, Babe Ruth made memories in Seattle. Cal Raleigh is Echoing the Past
From Spokane’s chaotic celebration to Seattle’s moon shots, Ruth’s 1924 tour remains a vivid testament to his influence as a sports icon in the Pacific Northwest. 101 years later, Seattle's Big Dumper has been hitting balls into the Seattle statosphere.
The Bambino and The Big Dumper. Two American icons that have brought joy to the Pacific Northwest.
