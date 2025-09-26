Washington’s public lands commissioner is asking lawmakers for nearly 100 million dollars more to prevent and fight wildfires.

Dave Upthegrove wants a 60 million dollar boost for wildfire prevention funding that fell short in the last legislative session. He’s also requesting another 44 point 8 million dollars for wildfire suppression in the 2026 fiscal year.

In a letter to the state budget office, Upthegrove acknowledged the tough financial choices facing lawmakers. State revenues are falling below expectations despite recent tax increases, and many agencies are already absorbing cuts.

The Department of Natural Resources says reduced funding limits its ability to prepare for fire seasons with thinning, prescribed burns, and other prevention work. Upthegrove warned that without additional money, Washington could see more large and costly fires.

Agencies filed their budget requests this month. Governor Bob Ferguson will release his proposal in December, ahead of the 2026 legislative session.