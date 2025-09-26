Wenatchee School District has revised some athletic competition schedules because of extremely poor air quality in Wenatchee.

Communications Director Diana Haglund said the unhealthy air quality levels in Wenatchee and the forecast for additional haze and smoky conditions on Saturday prompted the changes for this weekend's athletic schedule:

Friday, September 26th (Football):

● The Wenatchee High School 9th-grade home football game (3:00 PM) and the

varsity football game (7:00 PM) have been relocated to Moses Lake High

School.

Saturday, September 27th (Girls' Soccer):

● All Girls' Soccer matches have been moved to Eisenhower High School in Yakima. The JV game will start at 1:00 PM, followed by the Varsity game at 3:00 PM.

As of Friday afternoon, air quality index readings showed UNHEALTHY readings in Wenatchee and VERY UNHEALTHY in Cashmere. The Cashmere Bulldogs football game this week was played on Thursday evening. Air quality is sufficient for athletic competition to continue in most communities. Eastmont is scheduled for a Friday night football game in Yakima.