Lower Sugarloaf Fire Swells 3,600 Acres As Spot Fires Spark In High Winds

The Lower Sugarloaf Fire added over 3,600 acres to its footprint, and even created a new one on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest on Thursday.

The blaze, which was ignited by a lightning strike 12 miles east of Leavenworth on the Wenatchee River Ranger District on Aug. 31, has now grown to an estimated 34,697 acres and is officially listed as 32% contained.

A round of high winds under a Red Flag Warning over the fire zone aggressively pushed the blaze in an east-southeasterly direction on Thursday, where it touched off a spot fire which grew rapidly in Swakane Canyon.

All of both Swakane and Nahahum Canyons were placed on a Level 3 "Leave Now!" evacuation notice by the early evening, along with all of Warner Canyon and the upper portion of Burch Mountain Road.

Get our free mobile app

The brisk winds also caused spot fires which breached a well-established fire line in the area of Roaring Ridge, while the large spot fire in Swakane Canyon moved swiftly towards U.S. Highway 97A, which has yet to be impacted by any closures due to the fire.

Firefighters worked feverishly with the support of additional crews brought in through a state mobilization order to protect structures ahead of the hard-charging flames in several locations that were being immediately threatened.

A dingy cocktail of smoke from both the Lower Sugarloaf and Labor Mountain Fires looms over the Wenatchee Valley on the afternoon of Sept. 25 (photo credit: Lower Sugarloaf Fire 2025 Facebook) A dingy cocktail of smoke from both the Lower Sugarloaf and Labor Mountain Fires looms over the Wenatchee Valley on the afternoon of Sept. 25 (photo credit: Lower Sugarloaf Fire 2025 Facebook) loading...

With calmer winds expected Friday, fire managers say crews will be focusing on holding and securing all extant fire lines in and around the fire zone and working diligently to contain the satellite blaze sparked yesterday in Swakane Canyon.

Structure protection efforts are also expected to continue at a breakneck pace in numerous areas ahead of the fire's path, while reduced winds should allow for a return to the use of both fixed- and rotary-winged aircraft to perform water drops along the fire's edges and at other locations deemed strategic for ongoing suppression.

Smoke impacts worsened in many areas east of the fire on Thursday, as the starchy winds sent dense shrouds and falling soot into communities like Entiat, Orondo, and Waterville, along with some drifts that were reported as far away as places like Coulee City, Davenport, and even Spokane.

Despite Thursday's surge in fire activity and evacuation notices, no structures have been reported damaged or destroyed by the fire since it broke out.

The rash of new evacuation notices has prompted the opening of a new Red Cross Emergency Shelter at Christ Center Church, 5800 Kimber Road in Cashmere. The initially-established shelter at Entiat Warehouse Community Church, 1496 US 97A in Entiat also remains open for those displaced by the fire.

A community meeting regarding the Lower Sugarloaf Fire is planned for Saturday (Sept. 27) at a time and location yet to be determined.

There are currently 1,570 personnel assigned to the lower Sugarloaf Fire, along with 75 engines; 28 water tenders; 8 dozers; and 14 helicopters.