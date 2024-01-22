Toxic Truth of Vaping Revealed in a Real-World Nightmare

How real are the dangers of using a Vape?

Very real if you ask, Jackson Allard.

Who is Jackson Allard?

The question should be more like, "What happened to Jackson Allard?

"Jackson has spent three months in hospital fighting for his life, and at one point his heart even stopped beating." - Source

A 22-year-old man was given a 1% chance to survive after using a Vape.

His addiction to vaping caused him to have severe medical problems and get a lung transplant.

Full story here

That picture above makes Vaping look cool but, you can get the same effects from a cold day outside and a cool filter. No need for the vape.

Washington State and Vape users, how many users are there?

In 2017, 4.3% of adults in Washington used e-cigarettes.

In 2020, 2.6% of adults in Washington used smokeless tobacco.

In 2018, approximately 10% of 8th graders, 21% of 10th graders and 30% of 12th graders in Washington used vapor products on at least one day in the past 30 days. Source

What are some dangers of Vaping?

Besides nicotine, e-cigarettes can contain harmful and potentially harmful ingredients, including:

ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs.

flavorants such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to serious lung disease.

volatile organic compounds

heavy metals, such as nickel, tin, and lead (Source)

Is Vaping "Worth it" as an alternative for Smoking Cigarettes?

No, absolutely not.

Most e-cigarettes deliver nicotine, which is highly addictive and can harm the developing brains of teens, kids and fetuses in women who vape while pregnant. Some types expose users to even more nicotine than traditional cigarettes.

In addition to nicotine, e-cigarette vapor includes potentially harmful substances such as diacetyl (a chemical linked to a serious lung disease), cancer-causing chemicals, volatile organic compounds and heavy metals such as nickel, tin, and lead. Users breathe in these toxic contaminants, and non-users nearby risk secondhand exposure.

The liquid used in e-cigarettes can be dangerous, even apart from its intended use. Children and adults have been poisoned by swallowing, breathing or absorbing the liquid through their skin or eyes.

E-cigarettes have been linked to thousands of cases of serious lung injury, some resulting in death. While the exact cause is still not confirmed, the CDC recommends that people not use e-cigarettes. Source

