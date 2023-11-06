Seems like WA State gets a reputation of being a "Rainy" state. In reality though, that is just the West or "Wet" side of the mountains like King County, and Kitsap County. On the East side of the mountains in counties like Okanogan and Chelan Co., it stays almost desert feeling. So, I have come up with a solution. Ban Rainfall. Then WA residents won't have to deal with "Oh you live in a rainy state!" comments anymore.

Reasons Why WA State Needs to BAN Rainfall:

1. Cause it's like Cold.

Now in the summertime, the rain is nice, it's still warm out and you don't feel like hiding underneath 100 blankets.

2. Do Plants actually need it?

Couldn't we just water the plants ourselves? How selfish anyway of the plants, expecting Mother Nature to provide. Pft, high maintenance much?

3. You have to drive slower in it.

Don't go out drag racing in the rainy weather! Not that you should anyway but did you know, if you got into a wreck and you were going the speed limit, but it was raining, you could get a ticket for not driving slower due to the road conditions.

4. You have to keep your windows closed and/or rolled up.

Have you ever gotten into your car in the morning, noticed your windows were rolled down, only to discover that it rained the night before and your seats are now sopping wet? Ya, wouldn't happen if Rain was BANNED!

5. Doom and Gloom

I feel like I need to walk around with all black on while singing sad songs. I's so doom and gloom, we need happy cheery, "Ya it's sunny!" weather.

6. Puddles Everywhere.

As in, there are so many puddles, if you worn flip flops or slides, you run the risk of stepping in a puddle and creating another puddle in your shoes. Rude.

7. Cause my boss doesn't like it.

If Boss Laura says, "No more!" it better hightail outta her office and get to work. Just saying, don't wanna mess with that.

I feel like I have given substantial reasons as to why Washington State needs to ban rainfall, and if you could sign my petition that would be great...

www. iamtotallykidding . com

