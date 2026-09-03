Okay. So residents of North Central Washington have cheap power. But it's not so cheap for everything else. Data centers keep popping up around our region for a reason — tech companies are chasing our region's low electricity rates, and it's genuinely one of the better deals in the country. That same cheap power keeps our own heating and cooling bills manageable too.

But a new analysis of monthly household expenses across all 50 states tells a more complicated story once housing enters the picture. Washington isn't the most expensive place to live in America. It's not the cheapest, either — not by a long shot.

Where the Real Money Goes

New York topped the national ranking with average monthly bills of $7,016, nearly 40% above the national average, driven by steep rent and mortgage costs. California followed close behind at $6,996, carrying the highest average mortgage payment in the country. Hawaii rounded out the top three at $6,872, weighed down by imported energy costs and a housing supply that can't keep pace with demand.

Washington didn't crack that top tier, but it's not hiding at the bottom either. Separate state-level data puts Washington's average monthly mortgage payment around $2,084 and average rent near $1,705 — both ranking 7th most expensive nationally, right behind heavyweights like Massachusetts and Colorado.

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What This Means Closer to Home

Arkansas sits at the opposite end entirely, with average monthly bills of $3,864, about 23% below the national average. Indiana, Iowa, and Ohio round out the cheapest states, all benefiting from lower housing costs that outweigh whatever they lack in scenery or job opportunities.

For Wenatchee Valley residents, that gap matters. Our region's housing costs typically run below the Seattle metro's numbers, giving North Central Washington a real cost-of-living edge within our own state. Combine that with regionally low power rates, and it's easy to see why so many people are choosing to put down roots here instead of chasing higher-paying jobs on the coast—the math often works out better once you consider the whole picture, not just the paycheck.

Another Recent Survey Also Saw Washington in the Top Ten for Cost of Living

LOOK: States with the highest average cost of living These are the top 20 states across the country, including the nation's capital, where the average cost of living is the highest, according to data compiled by the Missouri Economic Research & Information Center . The average cost of living index is 100, which indicates the national average of all 50 states. The index includes cost factors such as groceries, housing, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and more. All states listed below are above that baseline. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

10 Towns in Washington State With the 2023 Lowest Cost of Living Looking for a new place to live? Discover which towns have the most affordable cost of living in Washington State for 2023. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals