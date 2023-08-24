Train Kills Pedestrian, Blocks Most Roads In & Out Of Cashmere

A BNSF cargo train has been stopped on the tracks in Cashmere after it reportedly struck and killed a pedestrian.

RiverCom dispatch says emergency responders were alerted to the incident just before noon.

The halted locomotive and its cars have blocked the three primary roads leading into and out of the city, and drivers are being advised to use the Goodwin Road Bridge to access and leave Cashmere.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has asked the city to close traffic at Mission and Division Streets, Woodring and Cottage Avenues, and Mission and Maple Streets.

The train was reportedly eastbound at the time of the accident.

This is a developing situation. Please check this page, the KPQ Radio Facebook page, and listen to KPQ at AM 560 for the latest updates.