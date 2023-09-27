Russell Wilson & Ciara’s Bellevue Mansion - Still on the Market

Like a lot of places around the country, the average Bellevue home value has been down over the past year. The current average price of a Bellevue home sits at $1.3 million, down 10.5% from this time last year.

When Russell Wilson & Ciara moved on to Denver in March of 2022, they originally listed their Lake Washington lakefront mansion at $36 million. At the time of this article, the home has been on the market for 76 weeks.

Earlier this year, the asking price dropped down nearly 28% to $26 million.

Still, no buyers have made a move.

The 11,000-square-foot, mansion at 905 Shoreland Drive SE offers just over an acre of real estate. Live here and you'll have arguably the best lakefront view of the Seattle skyline.

Should you purchase and move in, you’d inherit a luxury mansion with six bedrooms, seven baths, a gym fit for Arnold Schwarzenegger, a glam room made for any world-class popstar, a theater room, a yoga/dance studio, and a playroom for the kids. The childhood dream of a luxury treehouse in the backyard - with a spiral staircase and a huge TV.

Got a yacht? You have a dock fit for a Highroller. Need lifts for your small fleet of jet skis? It's here.

Redfin estimates that an offer of a little over $24 million could secure the deal.

School district Information: Bellevue School District (ranked #1 in the state of Washington)

Elementary School: Enatai Elementary

Middle Or Junior High School: Chinook Middle

High School: Bellevue High

NOTE: I was surprised that Russell’s former mansion does not have an outdoor pool. Something that was depicted in the 2015 Bose commercial, featuring Russell and Macklemore.

