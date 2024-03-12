This One’s for You Washington State Scorpios

If you are reading this and are not a Scorpio, that's ok, this is for you too.

Scorpio (10/23 - 11/21) "One of the most misunderstood signs of the zodiac. Because of its incredible passion and power, Scorpio is often mistaken for a fire sign. In fact, Scorpio is a water sign that derives its strength from the psychic, emotional realm. Like fellow water signs, Cancer and Pisces, Scorpio is extremely clairvoyant and intuitive." -Source

Now, having lived in Washington State for my whole life, I am bias, BUT before you click away from "another bias article," maybe you'll learn a thing or two about yourself, and your Scorpio friends.

What's it like living in a rainy state as a "dark zodiac sign?"

Washington State and Scorpios have this in common, they are both mistaken for terms like "dreary," but in reality, both are bright, sunny and resilient.

Washington State is not Seattle. In other words, Washington is all seasons in one day, too hot, and freezing. You get everything in one beautiful masterpiece. Just like a Scorpio.

Ok, but why is the Instagram post above, just absolutely true? I feel targeted.

What are some ways a Scorpio can thrive as a Washington Resident?

I like to think that no matter what our zodiac sign,

If we look from within, we find the answers.

So, to help out a bit,

Do you know the main traits of a Scorpio?

The Vast Traits of a Scorpio (Zodiac World) Now one may argue that most, if not all, we all possess as humans. To a Scorpio though? Let me explain from my own experiences.

Life in Washington is that of beauty, drives through the vast mountain ranges and the laughs to be heard with friends.

What is Washington State Known For?

"In addition to its scenic treasures, Washington is known as the birthplace of Starbucks coffee, The Boeing Co. and Microsoft Corp. Because of its coastal location, Washington is a key exporter for the U.S., particularly for transportation equipment." - Source

And wouldn't you know, as a Scorpio, we are known for our treasures, we love coffee, flying through life, and technology. Please we love the ocean. Ok maybe this is all me speaking (it totally is) but think about it.

Washington State is the Perfect place for a Scorpio.

Just take it for what it is and experience it for yourself.

Managing as a Scorpio in WA.

If the winter blues are something that seem to take a hold of you during the darker days of winter, so that you can stay out of the negative dark side for your own mental health, read up here.

Not matter what Zodiac "season it is, It's Always Scorpio's Season.

Also, yes, the photo of the gal with the peace sign at for the display pic, is me ;) oh heeyyyy....

Here it is again incase you missed it...

