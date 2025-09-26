Taking a trip out of Sea-Tac, Spokane, or the Tri-Cities anytime soon? The TSA just updated its list of banned snacks, and you’ll probably find at least one of your favorites on it.

Planning a vacation? We must pay attention to the items that can and cannot be brought onto an airplane. TSA rules continue to evolve and be updated due to new intelligence.

7 Snacks The TSA Won't Allow You To Bring On Your Flight

Most airlines no longer provide free snacks. Many of us bring snacks aboard for our flight.

For all the news around North Central Washington that our station app is sharing, make sure to download our App:

Get our free mobile app

There is a new list from the Mirror that highlights several snacks the TSA will confiscate and discard if you bring them into the TSA screening area.

Why does TSA now ban liquids or non-solid snacks over 3.4 ounces?

This is the part of the post 9/11 world that we live in. Any item over 3.4 ounces prevents passengers from smuggling any liquid explosives onto flights. What’s up with the exact number of 3.4 ounces? It addresses an actual threat in a 2006 terrorist plot. There is something counter terrorists are concerned with, called the “Critical Diameter’ where an explosive needs to be of that weight to do extensive damage to an airplane.

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9, left, takes off at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport via Getty Images An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9, left, takes off at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport via Getty Images loading...

The TSA 3-1-1 rule ensures that all liquid containers fit in a single, clear quart-sized bag, with one bag allowed per passenger.

TSA Surprisingly Now Bans These Snacks From Carry-On Bags

TSA Now Banning These Popular Snacks On Sea-Tac Flights. Here are some fan favorites you’ll have to kiss goodbye if they don’t meet the 3.4-ounce limit.

TSA Cracks Down On These Snacks Travelers Always Pack

U.S. Now Warns New Yorkers About Traveling To These 13 Countries