Convenience Store Closing 1000 Stores – Eventually Hitting WA

Two years ago, my family purchased a new all-wheel-drive gas-powered vehicle. We usually hold on to the car for six or seven years before trading it in for a new one. This will probably be our last gas-powered vehicle.
After reading a recent headline about Shell closing locations, I went to Google.
I Googled: “How many Shell gas stations are in Washington state?”
Answer: “There are 389 Shell Gas Stations in Washington State.”
I followed up with a second question to Google: “What state has the most Shell locations?”
Answer: Texas has the most Shell locations, with 1,528, and California has 1,156.
How many Shell gas stations will close down in 2025?
Shell plans to close 1,000 retail gas stations by the end of 2025.
Why?
The massive closure of 1,000 Shell locations is due to its long-term strategy that moves it towards serving the growing number of Electric Vehicles (EVs.)
Classic Gas/Convenience Stores vs. EV Charging stations
Shell plans to set up 70,000 public charging stations by this time next year. By 2030? Close to 200,000.
What States will experience the most Shell closures?
Texas has the most Shell locations and will feel the initial Shell gas station closures. Other states with many Shell closures in 2025 include South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota.
Getting into the details of Shell’s transition to EV charging stations
Shell recently bought an EV charging company. Before the purchase, the EV company Volta had 3,000 charging in 31 states.
What is the plan for Shell gas stations/convenience stores in Washington?
No public plans for an immediate shutdown of Shell gas stations in Washington have been reported as of the date of this publication.
