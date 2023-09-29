Smallwood’s Harvest makes for Big Memories: Check It Out

There are a few things in Washington that you must do during the fall and winter times. You might say taking family photos is one of them, and while that could very well be true, why don't you make taking your photos, an epic Smallwood's Harvest Adventure?

Smallwood's Harvest in Peshastin.

Fun for all ages, a pumpkin patch, coffee stand, fruit stand, the animals in the petting zoo, the crisp air, an apple cider, and smiles n laughs to tote, sounds like a blast to me!

Smallwood's is enjoyed all your around but fall and winter seem to be the magical times to visit, a mere few miles from our very own Christmas town, Leavenworth WA, Smallwood's does not disappoint. This little oasis will have you wanting to go back to visit all the time. Rightfully so!

Whoa! Thats a big... Rooster! And yes, you are reading that right, they have a petting farm! How fun for the kids to get up close and personal with farm animals. Plus, there's a playground for the kiddos as well.

Maybe you have a craving for a sweet treat of sorts, take a peek into the store! Smallwood's has it all!

Maybe you are in town for Oktoberfest, and you want to get out of the madness, Smallwood's will bring you right back to earth with their wholesome charm and fun activities!

No matter the reason for visiting, make sure to take it all in and take your time. Smallwood's is definitely your next stop!

Country Merchantile/Farm stand | Smallwood's Harvest | Peshastin, Washington (smallwoodsharvest.net)

Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes Near You in Yakima Valley Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

10 of the Best Pumpkin Patches in Boise and Beyond for 2023 Whether you're carving, painting or baking these are six of the most fun places to pick out your pumpkins in 2023! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart