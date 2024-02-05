Over the weekend, we got word that Seattle will host six games in the upcoming 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Four will feature group stage matches, including one of the USA’s group stage games. Seattle will also host two knockout stages in the expanded round of 32 teams and the round of 16.

Here are the 2026 World Cup dates scheduled for Seattle’s Lumen Field

June 15th, 2026 (Monday) - Group Stage

June 19th, 2026 (Friday) - USA Group Stage

June 24th, 2026 (Wednesday) - Group Stage

June 26th, 2026 (Friday) - Group Stage

July 1st, 2026 (Wednesday) - Knockout Round of 32

July 6th, 2026 (Monday) - Knockout Round of 16

Want tickets to the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup in Seattle?

Register on FIFA's website.

After registering, FIFA said it will keep you up to date with the latest ticket news and information to get World Cup tickets.

The times that Seattle hosted World Cup Qualifying and Gold Cup Matches

October 20th, 1976 - CONCACAF qualifying (For the 1978 World Cup)

USA versus Canada - Seattle’s Kingdome

July 7th, 2005 - 2005 Gold Cup group stage - Seattle’s Qwest Field (doubleheader)

Canada versus Costa Rica

USA versus Cuba

July 9th, 2005 - 2005 Gold Cup group state - Seattle’s Qwest Field

Cuba versus Costa Rica

USA versus Canada

July 4th, 2009 - 2009 Gold Cup group stage - Seattle’s Qwest Field (doubleheader)

Honduras versus Haiti

USA versus Grenada

June 11th, 2013 - CONCACAF qualifying for the 2014 World Cup)

USA versus Panama - Seattle’s Century Link Field

July 11th, 2013 - 2013 Gold Cup group stage - Seattle’s Century Link Field (doubleheader)

Panama versus Martinique

Mexico versus Canada

