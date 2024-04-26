The13 WA Hospitals That Received the Perfect ‘A’ Safety Grade
My mother recently had an extended hospital stay.
It made sense to me that the hospital she was cared for at: St. Michael’s Medical Center in Silverdale - was given an “A” rating by the Leapfrog Group.
Their website gives out hospital safety grades for medical centers all over America.
The Leapfrog Group came up with letter grades - The "experts" came from a variety of places like Harvard, John Hopkins University School of Nursing, Stanford, UC Davis, Vanderbilt, and the CDC.
Each hospital is graded on how they deal with:
- Infections
- Problems with surgery,
- Safety problems like falls, collapsed lungs, and blood clots,
- What measures do they have in place to prevent errors,
- Training of the doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff.
- How well they communicate with each other.
There were 46 Washington hospitals were graded by Leapfrog.
13 Washington hospitals were given the coveted “A” grade.
12040 NE 128th Street
Kirkland, WA 98034-9917
Island Health (FKA Island Hospital)
1211 24th Street
Anacortes, WA 98221-2590
800 W. Fifth Avenue
Spokane, WA 99204-2803
Overlake Hospital Medical Center
1035 116th Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA 98004-4604
PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center
400 NE Mother Joseph Place
Vancouver, WA 98664-3200
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center
1615 Delaware Street
Longview, WA 98632-2310
PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
2901 Squalicum Parkway
Bellingham, WA 98225-1851
11567 Canterwood Boulevard NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335-5812
34515 Ninth Avenue S.
Federal Way, WA 98003-6799
St. Joseph Medical Center of Tacoma
1717 S. J Street
Tacoma, WA 98402-3004
1800 NW Myhre Rd
Silverdale, WA 98383
Swedish Medical Center First Hill
747 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122-4307
1100 Ninth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101-2756
Other Graded Hospitals - East of the Cascades
Providence Holy Family Hospital (Received a “B” rating)
5633 N. Lidgerwood Street
Spokane, WA 99208-1224
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center (Received a “B” rating)
101 W. Eighth Avenue
Spokane, WA 99204-2364
Providence St. Mary Medical Center (Received a “B” rating)
401 W. Poplar Street
Walla Walla, WA 99362
Trios Southridge Hospital (Received a “B” rating)
3810 Plaza Way
Kennewick, WA 99338
Central Washington Hospital (Received a “C” rating)
1201 S. Miller Street
Wenatchee, WA 98801-1948
Kadlec Regional Medical Center (Received a “C” rating)
888 Swift Boulevard
Richland, WA 99352-3514
MultiCare Valley Hospital (Received a “C” rating)
12606 E Mission Ave
Spokane Valley, WA 99216
MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital (Received a “C” rating)
2811 Tieton Drive
Yakima, WA 98902-3761
Samaritan Hospital (Received a “C” rating)
801 E. Wheeler Road
Moses Lake, WA 98837-1899
