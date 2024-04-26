The13 WA Hospitals That Received the Perfect ‘A’ Safety Grade

THE 13 WA HOSPITALS THAT RECEIVED THE PERFECT ‘A’ SAFETY GRADE

My mother recently had an extended hospital stay.

It made sense to me that the hospital she was cared for at: St. Michael’s Medical Center in Silverdale - was given an “A” rating by the Leapfrog Group.

St. Michael Medical Center - Silverdale Credit St. Michael Medical Center via Facebook loading...

Their website gives out hospital safety grades for medical centers all over America.

The Leapfrog Group came up with letter grades - The "experts" came from a variety of places like Harvard, John Hopkins University School of Nursing, Stanford, UC Davis, Vanderbilt, and the CDC.

Each hospital is graded on how they deal with:

Infections

Problems with surgery,

Safety problems like falls, collapsed lungs, and blood clots,

What measures do they have in place to prevent errors,

Training of the doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff.

How well they communicate with each other.

There were 46 Washington hospitals were graded by Leapfrog.

13 Washington hospitals were given the coveted “A” grade.

EvergreenHealth

12040 NE 128th Street

Kirkland, WA 98034-9917

Island Health (FKA Island Hospital)

1211 24th Street

Anacortes, WA 98221-2590

MultiCare Deaconess Hospital

800 W. Fifth Avenue

Spokane, WA 99204-2803

Overlake Hospital Medical Center

1035 116th Avenue NE

Bellevue, WA 98004-4604

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center

PeaceHealth Medical Center Vancouver WA Credit PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center via Facebook loading...

400 NE Mother Joseph Place

Vancouver, WA 98664-3200

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center

1615 Delaware Street

Longview, WA 98632-2310

PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center

2901 Squalicum Parkway

Bellingham, WA 98225-1851

St. Anthony Hospital

11567 Canterwood Boulevard NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335-5812

St. Francis Hospital

34515 Ninth Avenue S.

Federal Way, WA 98003-6799

St. Joseph Medical Center of Tacoma

1717 S. J Street

Tacoma, WA 98402-3004

St. Michael Medical Center

1800 NW Myhre Rd

Silverdale, WA 98383

Swedish Medical Center First Hill

Credit Providence Swedish Credit Providence Swedish via Facebook loading...

747 Broadway

Seattle, WA 98122-4307

Virginia Mason Medical Center

1100 Ninth Avenue

Seattle, WA 98101-2756

Other Graded Hospitals - East of the Cascades

Providence Holy Family Hospital (Received a “B” rating)

5633 N. Lidgerwood Street

Spokane, WA 99208-1224

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center (Received a “B” rating)

101 W. Eighth Avenue

Spokane, WA 99204-2364

Providence St. Mary Medical Center (Received a “B” rating)

401 W. Poplar Street

Walla Walla, WA 99362

Trios Southridge Hospital (Received a “B” rating)

3810 Plaza Way

Kennewick, WA 99338

Central Washington Hospital (Received a “C” rating)

Credit Confluence Health (Wenatchee) Credit Confluence Health (Wenatchee) via Facebook loading...

1201 S. Miller Street

Wenatchee, WA 98801-1948

Kadlec Regional Medical Center (Received a “C” rating)

888 Swift Boulevard

Richland, WA 99352-3514

MultiCare Valley Hospital (Received a “C” rating)

12606 E Mission Ave

Spokane Valley, WA 99216

MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital (Received a “C” rating)

2811 Tieton Drive

Yakima, WA 98902-3761

Samaritan Hospital (Received a “C” rating)

801 E. Wheeler Road

Moses Lake, WA 98837-1899

