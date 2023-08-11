Top Venues in North Central Washington

Maybe you are looking for an event space, or just a really cool place to catch a concert, North Central Washington has plenty to offer but, we have a list of the top venues below!

Top 5 Venues in North Central WA:

1. Tap n Putt

"So much fun! Went early in the day! Much better for actually putting. I'm sure later in the afternoon/evening you'll do more drinking than putting! Still fun and awesome games other than the putt putt which keep you entertained." - Aiden C

2. Sunshine Ranch Wedding and Events Venue

"My wife and I got married at Sunshine Ranch on 9/17/2016. Lisa and Brad were fantastic to work with through the entire process. The venue is beautiful both inside the wonderful barn and outside on the nice grounds.

We had more than 100 guests and the venue was perfect. They supply the tables, chairs and linens. They have great connections with several key services. Our photographer's caterer and music providers were all familiar with the location and had great things to say about the venue and Lisa and Brad.

We would highly recommend this outstanding location. Lisa and Brad could not have been more supportive and easier to work with." - Glen K

3. IvyWild

"What a great place to stay when visiting Wenatchee. Comfortable, stylish rooms, not frilly at all. Great food, wonderful hosts. We stay here when we ski Mission Ridge and love it!" - Kristy W

4. Wenatchee Convention Center

"Over the past several years I've held multiple events at Wenatchee Convention Center. The staff has always been amazing and my guests seem to enjoy themselves every time we use this venue. I look forward to being there again soon." - Carl P

5. Cashmere Riverside Center

"This was a great place for my wedding. Had more than enough space for everyone who came. There is an indoor and outdoor area which is just what we were looking for...." - Alyssa L

