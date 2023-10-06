A Washington University Named Top 10 in the World
US News and World Report – published the Best Global Universities in 2023
Under what metric? - Best research universities in the world
The US News and World Report’s list of Best Global Universities rankings focus specifically on schools’ academic research and overall reputation.
NOTE: This was not on their separate undergraduate or graduate programs, the rankings can help those applicants accurately compare institutions from around the world. This list helps the worlds top universities to attract international talent.
The University of Washington came in at #6 - ranking higher than Cambridge, Yale and Princeton.
'The University of Washington, In Seattle, is home to a renowned medical center and top-ranked programs in medicine, engineering, nursing, law, business and social work.' - The Princeton Review
The World's TOP 25 Research Universities
|Rank
|Name
|Enrollment
|Score
|Location
|#1
|Harvard University
|21,900
|100
|United States|Cambridge (U.S.)
|#2
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
|11,500
|97.7
|United States|Cambridge (U.S.)
|#3
|Stanford University
|16,200
|95.2
|United States|Stanford
|#4
|University of California Berkeley
|41,000
|88.7
|United States|Berkeley
|#5
|University of Oxford
|N/A
|86.8
|United Kingdom|Oxford
|#6
|University of Washington Seattle
|47,800
|86.6
|United States|Seattle
|#7
|Columbia University
|21,800
|86.5
|United States|New York City
|#8
|University of Cambridge
|20,400
|86.1
|United Kingdom|Cambridge (U.K.)
|#9
|California Institute of Technology
|2,300
|85.6
|United States|Pasadena
|#10
|Johns Hopkins University
|17,600
|84.7
|United States|Baltimore
|#11
|Yale University
|13,500
|84.6
|United States|New Haven
|#12
|University College London
|36,900
|84.4
|United Kingdom|London (U.K.)
|#13
|Imperial College London
|18,500
|84.3
|United Kingdom|London (U.K.)
|#14
|University of California Los Angeles
|43,300
|84.2
|United States|Los Angeles
|#15
|University of Pennsylvania
|21,500
|84
|United States|Philadelphia
|#16
|Princeton University
|N/A
|83.9
|United States|Princeton
|#16
|University of California San Francisco
|N/A
|83.9
|United States|San Francisco
|#18
|University of Toronto
|77,500
|83.8
|Canada|Toronto
|#19
|University of Michigan
|46,200
|83.4
|United States|Ann Arbor
|#20
|University of California San Diego
|N/A
|83.3
|United States|La Jolla
|#21
|Cornell University
|24,100
|82.9
|United States|Ithaca
|#22
|University of Chicago
|N/A
|82.5
|United States|Chicago
|#23
|Tsinghua University
|N/A
|81.3
|China|Beijing
|#24
|Northwestern University
|18,900
|81.2
|United States|Evanston
|#25
|Duke University
|N/A
|80.7
|United States|Durham (North Carolina, U.S.)
INFO: US News and World Report
