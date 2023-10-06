A Washington University Named Top 10 in the World

US News and World Report – published the Best Global Universities in 2023

Under what metric? - Best research universities in the world

The US News and World Report’s list of Best Global Universities rankings focus specifically on schools’ academic research and overall reputation.

NOTE: This was not on their separate undergraduate or graduate programs, the rankings can help those applicants accurately compare institutions from around the world. This list helps the worlds top universities to attract international talent.

The University of Washington came in at #6 - ranking higher than Cambridge, Yale and Princeton.

'The University of Washington, In Seattle, is home to a renowned medical center and top-ranked programs in medicine, engineering, nursing, law, business and social work.' - The Princeton Review

The World's TOP 25 Research Universities

Rank Name Enrollment Score Location #1 Harvard University 21,900 100 United States|Cambridge (U.S.) #2 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) 11,500 97.7 United States|Cambridge (U.S.) #3 Stanford University 16,200 95.2 United States|Stanford #4 University of California Berkeley 41,000 88.7 United States|Berkeley #5 University of Oxford N/A 86.8 United Kingdom|Oxford #6 University of Washington Seattle 47,800 86.6 United States|Seattle #7 Columbia University 21,800 86.5 United States|New York City #8 University of Cambridge 20,400 86.1 United Kingdom|Cambridge (U.K.) #9 California Institute of Technology 2,300 85.6 United States|Pasadena #10 Johns Hopkins University 17,600 84.7 United States|Baltimore #11 Yale University 13,500 84.6 United States|New Haven #12 University College London 36,900 84.4 United Kingdom|London (U.K.) #13 Imperial College London 18,500 84.3 United Kingdom|London (U.K.) #14 University of California Los Angeles 43,300 84.2 United States|Los Angeles #15 University of Pennsylvania 21,500 84 United States|Philadelphia #16 Princeton University N/A 83.9 United States|Princeton #16 University of California San Francisco N/A 83.9 United States|San Francisco #18 University of Toronto 77,500 83.8 Canada|Toronto #19 University of Michigan 46,200 83.4 United States|Ann Arbor #20 University of California San Diego N/A 83.3 United States|La Jolla #21 Cornell University 24,100 82.9 United States|Ithaca #22 University of Chicago N/A 82.5 United States|Chicago #23 Tsinghua University N/A 81.3 China|Beijing #24 Northwestern University 18,900 81.2 United States|Evanston #25 Duke University N/A 80.7 United States|Durham (North Carolina, U.S.)

INFO: US News and World Report