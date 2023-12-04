Will Washington See Snow on Christmas in 2023?

We’re just weeks away from the big day! There’s hardly anything more magical than snow gently falling on Christmas Eve and waking up to a white Christmas morning.



Will Washington get a White Christmas this year?

We’ve already had some snowfall East of the Cascade Mountains. Snow in the Puget Sound area does happen from time - but will it take place on the magical day of December 25th this year?

For answers: Let’s look to both the National Weather Service and the trusted Farmers Almanac.

I love how the Farmers Almanac - this tried and true publication boldly goes there and proclaims with full confidence: Will There Be A White Christmas Where You Live?

'Pacific Northwest: There will be a white Christmas across the Cascade Mountains and the Cascade foothills, but not along coastal locations.' -The Farmers Almanac

The National Weather Service’s (NOAA) Three-week long-range weather forecast prediction

Temperatures in most of Washington should be “above normal” for the timespan of December 16th to the 29th.

The lower Southeast corner of Washington (The Tri-cities, Walla Walla, and Clarkston) should see temps a little cooler or just slightly above normal for this time of year.

Precipitation for Western Washington will be “above normal.”

The region east of the Cascades will see slightly above-normal precipitation.

Puget Sound region - RAIN

Cascade Mountain Range - SNOW

Cascade foothills (Leavenworth, Wenatchee, Lake Chelan) - SNOW

Inland Empire/Tri-Cities/Eastern Washington - RAIN (possibly rain mixed with snow)

Fingers crossed!

Connor Leavenworth - CREDIT: Connor

INFO: Farmers Almanac, NOAA

