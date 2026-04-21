6 Startups, $200K+: Who Will Win Big at Flywheel 2026?
The Flywheel Angel Network announces the six companies selected to compete live during the Early-Stage Investment Competition at the Flywheel Investment Conference, taking place May 19 to May 21 in Wenatchee. These finalists are vying for more than $200,000 in angel investment awards and prizes.
This year’s six finalists come from communities across Washington state
From Seattle and Spokane to West Richland and Wenatchee, underscoring the statewide reach of innovation and entrepreneurship. Each company is addressing tangible challenges with practical solutions, including wildfire response, healthcare access, supply chain resilience, drug development, real estate efficiency, and AI visibility for businesses. Together, the finalists illustrate how Washington entrepreneurs are developing ideas that not only compete statewide but also create meaningful impact in our local communities.
Meet the Top Six Finalists
Founders: Lucas Buckland and Connor Buckland
Attend Flywheel and Be Part of What’s Next
Flywheel is where big ideas take flight. This year’s schedule of events includes:
For those looking to get the full Flywheel experience
About the Flywheel Investment Conference:
About NCW Tech Alliance:
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