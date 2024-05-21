Washington State Patrol (WSP) statistics show Memorial Day weekend is one of the most dangerous holidays for drivers. WSP's data shows fatality and serious injury collisions increase by over 50% between April and May.

Trooper Jeremy Weber, WSP District 6 Public Information Officer says driving impaired increases the chance of serious injury or fatality collisions.

To get impaired drivers off the highway, WSP District 6 is partnering with partner agencies in the Lake Chelan area on Memorial Day weekend for a second High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) patrol this year.

State Troopers and other law enforcement agencies will be emphasizing traffic safety starting Friday, May 24th with a focus on impaired drivers.

Weber says the HiVE patrols have access to data compiled over past holidays to determine where to place resources at strategic times for the greatest impact on safety.

The HiVE patrol will include K9 troopers, Drug Recognition Experts, Aggressive Driving Apprehension Team members and all available partner agencies to assist.

“Memorial Day weekend is a time for friends and family to enjoy the nice weather and kick off the unofficial beginning to summer,” said WSP District 6 Captain Daniel Richmond. “If you chose to drink, please don’t get behind the wheel.”

