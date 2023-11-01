Washington State’s Most Common Street Name is What?!

Seems like we are paved in street signs, left turns, right turns, "turn right passed that bench and you'll be there..." From Paper maps to a google search, so many streets to explore! But what's the most common street sign? Surly, all towns have a "1st" street right? Well, let's take a look!

Some towns do not have a 1st street and opt to name the street, Main. Fitting. Though in my neck of the woods, 1st street wouldn't be a "Main" street.

"“Magnolia” and “Dogwood” are popular in the South, while “Maple” is popular in the North. The two “Oak” states are Oklahoma and Arkansas." - (Source)

There are millions of roads, how in the world do they even get names?

"In the United States, most streets are named after numbers, landscapes, trees (a combination of trees and landscapes such as "Oakhill" is used often in residential areas), or the surname of an important individual (in some instances, it is just a commonly held surname such as Smith)." - Source

Ok, So what's the most popular street name in the US?

"Out of over a million roads in the United States, 9,640 are named “Park.” Only 8,232 are named “2nd,” or “Second.”" -Source

Now what's the most popular street name in WA State?!

3rd! I was a bit thrown off, and thought, "Wait, what are the most common in our state?"

Here's the Top Ten Most Popular Street names in WA: (Source)

3rd - Third: 255

1st - First: 248

2nd - Second: 244

4th - Fourth: 230

Park: 221

5th - Fifth: 219

8th - Eighth: 193

7th - Seventh: 187

6th - Sixth: 177

10th - Tenth: 176

I have to give a shout out to the author of the article I read in regard to finding these answers, the title of the post was:

We counted literally every road in America. Here’s what we learned." (Source)

Now we know...

