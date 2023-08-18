See Where Washington’s “Rudest” City Ranks Nationwide

When I lived on the East Coast, I heard this phrase a lot:



“You West Coast people are so nice” Then I learned from an another East Coaster that we West Coasters are more passive aggressive.

East Coasters seem to have zero problem letting you know how they feet about you. Good or bad.

We West Coasters on the other hand, might not be as forthcoming with our distaste for someone we that don’t like, but it does come out. As passive aggressiveness. Some examples include:



“You're too sensitive.”

“Why are you getting so upset?”

“No offense, but…”

“Whatever—”

“If that's what you want to do…”

Sound familiar? We got lots of those in our passive aggressive arsenal and a lot more from where that came from.

According to an article published by Real Simple, a survey by Insider and SurveyMonkey asked nearly 2,100 people across the country to name FIVE rudest American cities from a list of the nation's 50 largest cities.

So where exactly did Washington’s “most rude” city rank on the TOP 50 RUDE CITIES IN AMERICA? Seattle (the city in question) came in 28th place.

Portland, Oregon came in 34th place.

Here's some feedback about Seattle from the 2,000 pollsters.

A little more than 3 out of a 100 (3.1% of respondents) thought Seattle had the rudest inhabitants.

The example of rude Seattle behavior came from a viral video that showed Seattle city council members on their phones as an older man presented to them.

5 Rudest Cities in the United States

#5 Boston

#4 Chicago

#3 Washington D.C.

#2 Los Angeles

#1 New York City

You can see where all 50 states rank in the rudeness factor by going here.

