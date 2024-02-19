NCW’s Largest Bridal Show: The 2024 Bridal Premiere at the TTC
It's that time of year again!
North Central Washington's Largest Bridal Show: Bridal Premiere 2024
When?!
Saturday, February 24th, 2024
9am - 3pm @ The Town Toyota Center
You just got engaged! Now what? Where/How do you start planning?
Wedding planning can be super stressful but luckily for us here in WA, we have the coveted Bridal Premiere, Thanks to the help of Kartina's Bridal, Katrina puts on a show you could only dream possible!
Top 9 Attractions of the Bridal Premiere 2024
Gallery Credit: Aly
So obviously, there are a ton of things going on at the Bridal Premiere 2024. All the way from Porta-Potty's to Wedding Dresses...
Looking for a tux? You'll find options at the Bridal Premiere.
Looking for a bridesmaid dress? You'll find options at the Bridal Premiere.
Looking for a Hairstylist? You'll find options at the Bridal Premiere.
Looking for Sweet Treats? You'll find options at the Bridal Premiere.
For more information, click here.
Let's be honest here too though.
Your Perfect Wedding is up to You and The Person You Love.
Doesn't matter the price tag, you and your significant other are going to have YOUR DAY, YOUR WAY.
Let yourself be stressless, let yourself take time to plan, or go to the courthouse! This is entirely up to you and your loved one.
You can get some amazing ideas to use for your wedding at the 2024 Bridal Premiere!
No matter what, do what makes you and your future spouse happy.
North Central Washington's Largest Bridal Show: Bridal Premiere 2024
Saturday, February 24th, 2024
9am - 3pm @ The Town Toyota Center
12 Charming Yakima Valley Wedding Venues
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
Ways to Include Your Pet in Your Wedding
Gallery Credit: Emily Claire
The #1 Wedding Appetizer In CA, OR, And WA In 2024
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby