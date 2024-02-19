NCW’s Largest Bridal Show: The 2024 Bridal Premiere at the TTC

It's that time of year again!

North Central Washington's Largest Bridal Show: Bridal Premiere 2024

When?!

Saturday, February 24th, 2024

9am - 3pm @ The Town Toyota Center

You just got engaged! Now what? Where/How do you start planning?

Wedding planning can be super stressful but luckily for us here in WA, we have the coveted Bridal Premiere, Thanks to the help of Kartina's Bridal, Katrina puts on a show you could only dream possible!

Top 9 Attractions of the Bridal Premiere 2024 Don't miss out on the perfect way to plan for your wedding! All under one building. The Town Toyota Center. Gallery Credit: Aly

So obviously, there are a ton of things going on at the Bridal Premiere 2024. All the way from Porta-Potty's to Wedding Dresses...

Looking for a tux? You'll find options at the Bridal Premiere.

Looking for a bridesmaid dress? You'll find options at the Bridal Premiere.

Looking for a Hairstylist? You'll find options at the Bridal Premiere.

Looking for Sweet Treats? You'll find options at the Bridal Premiere.

For more information, click here.

Let's be honest here too though.

Your Perfect Wedding is up to You and The Person You Love.

Doesn't matter the price tag, you and your significant other are going to have YOUR DAY, YOUR WAY.

Let yourself be stressless, let yourself take time to plan, or go to the courthouse! This is entirely up to you and your loved one.

You can get some amazing ideas to use for your wedding at the 2024 Bridal Premiere!

No matter what, do what makes you and your future spouse happy.

