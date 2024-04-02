Chelan County Hires New Fire Marshal

Chelan County has announced the hiring a new fire marshal.

Christina Pedersen will take over the vacancy created when the County's former fire marshal, Stephen Rinaldi, departed to take a job in Colorado last October.

Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith says Pedersen brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the position.

"We're very excited to have Christina on our staff. She's a certified fire inspector already and she's got nine years of experience with the Yakima County Fire Marshal's Office where she worked her way all the way up to Deputy Fire Marshal. She's also a lieutenant at the West Valley Fire Department where she started as a volunteer firefighter about thirty years ago. She has a great resume and great work experience."

Pedersen has an extensive knowledge of International Building and Fire Codes and has conducted more than 150 fire investigations working with local, state, and federal officials.

Smith says Pedersen also brings another important piece of experience to Chelan County.

"As the Deputy Fire Marshal for Yakima County, she was involved in creating and implementing their first Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which we know as being so crucial for our area with our fire threat every year as well."

Pedersen was tendered an offer following an extensive interview process that included an inquisition conducted by a panel of regional fire chiefs, who recommended her hiring.

She will start her new job with Chelan County on April 15.