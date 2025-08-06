Jelly Roll and his Beautifully Broken Tour recently visited Seattle on June 26, 2025. His show was at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners. If you were wondering about Jelly Roll losing some weight, you’re not alone.



How Much Did Jelly Roll Once Weigh?

Before becoming a household name, he weighed 500 pounds. Jelly Roll has worked hard after promising himself to lose more than 100 pounds. He has gone above and beyond his expectations!

Back in May (of 2025), we learned that Jelly had lost 189 pounds. He's now closer to 300 pounds!

Compare and Contrast: Jelly Roll's 2024 Seattle show via Getty Compare and contrast: Here's Jelly Roll's August 2024 Seattle show (Getty Images) loading...

Why Does Jelly Roll Have to Get Surgery?

Just last month, Jelly Roll let his fans know that because of the weight he has lost, he will now need skin removal surgery. It's not about aesthetics — the extra skin is just interfering with his daily life.

"Now that I can take my shirt off and I don't have saggy t-ts, that's gonna be a big bonus,” -Jelly Roll on a recent WWE broadcast.

Jelly Roll, who has struggled with self-control with eating food his entire life, transformed his relationship with food to lose weight.

What was the Secret to Jelly Roll’s Amazing Weight Loss Plan?

Instead of demonizing food, he focuses on eating a healthier diet while incorporating a supplement plan and exercise. In 2024, Jelly Roll trained for a 5K walk. This resulted in him losing 70 pounds. He continues to graciously share his journey publicly for accountability.

His new routine includes early morning walks, sauna sessions, and cold plunges. Photos since mid-2023 show significant weight loss. Jelly Roll aims to weigh under 300 pounds for the first time since middle school, and hopefully appear on a Men's Health cover in 2026.

