Wenatchee has some talented people in the food and service industry. Even if your name doesn’t show up below, know that many of us in the Wenatchee Valley appreciate your talent and hard work.

Why Wenatchee Loves Cheap Eats

Almost all of us are on a tight budget. Grabbing a quick bite to eat at lunch or taking the family out after school or work for tasty, affordable food is a gift.

There are still places in the Wenatchee Valley that are doing all that they can to keep their prices affordable.

Yelp’s Top Ten Budget-Friendly Restaurants in Wenatchee

10 - Original J’s Teriyaki 4.1 out of 5 stars (65 reviews)

I recently brought my son to this place. I was brought up on great Seattle-style teriyaki, and this place consistently produces quality chicken teriyaki. My son really loves their chicken yakisoba.

“Love the teriyaki! Great little "hole in the wall" type restaurant with a great big flavor! Top notch in my book!” -Yelp review from Dave B.

9. Ez’s Burger Deluxe 4.1 out of 5 stars (211 reviews)

My family takes full advantage of their iconic “Tight-Wod Tuesday” deals. Great burgers, great fries, and milkshakes. It's no wonder that both drive-thru lines are usually packed with hungry customers. Trust me, the wait is worth it!

“...What sets it apart is the simplicity of their approach: everything is cooked to order, one meal at a time, using fresh ingredients that make a world of difference…” Yelp review from Cris E.

8. Cuc Tran Cafe 4.3 out of 5 stars (70 reviews)

In the mood for great Vietnamese food? Hit up Google Maps and make a beeline for historic Downtown Wenatchee. This family-run restaurant set up shop in 1978, with mom cooking with help from her kids. Those children now run the operation with recipes passed down from generations. We’re lucky to have this great place in the valley!

Without exaggeration, Cuc Tran Cafe has the best Asian food I've ever had. -Yelp review from Steve C.

An iconic Leavenworth eatery that serves the best brawts of anyplace in the state. For years, my family has made the annual trip to see the Christmas lights, sit down under their many heaters, and eat a “Big Bob” bratwurst.

“It seems appropriate to have beer and sausages when you're in a German town like Leavenworth…The food was good, but having lunch in a pretty courtyard on a sunny day somehow made it even better.” - Yelp review from Lily S.

Several locations in Wenatchee serve great-tasting burgers, and Dizzy D’s is definitely one of them! I love getting the combo, which includes a cheeseburger, fries, and a tasty chocolate milkshake. So good.

“...Dizzy D's delivers on all points when it comes to a local burger place. If you're ever in Wenatchee or nearby, do yourself a favor and stop in and grab a delicious bite to eat. Not fancy, but just incredible!” -Yelp review from Jimmy B.

I was blessed to have tried their food not long after they opened up shop nearly 15 years ago. Authentic, great-tasting Vietnamese food. Their spring rolls are off-the-hook tasty!

Love this Pho place! The owner is always super friendly, and the food is very, very good! I always order the large pho with rare steak and meatballs with an extra side of white onions, and it never fails to fill me up and is super tasty! -Yelp review from Anna C.

I have to admit that I haven’t stopped in. My family typically hits up Uwajimaya in Bellevue before heading home. We’re going to have to try this great Asian market in our hometown!

“Cute little market!!

It's not the largest store in the world, but it has a lot of essentials you'd otherwise have to go to Seattle for.

There was a woman working who was really sweet and helpful in our shopping experience.” - Yelp review from Bryan F.

Over the last few rounds of cheeseburger takeouts, this has been our go-to. Great food, friendly staff!

“We live in Seattle, but eat here a few times a month on our way back from skiing Mission(Ridge). Lettuce wrapped burgers are legit…��� Yelp review from Marcy G.

I've been here a couple of times and know why it is rated so high on the list. My ribs were done right!

“I wasn't sure what to expect because I'm a BBQ snob from Texas…We were greeted with a great first impression…When I asked what their BBQ flavor was like, I was told Northwest BBQ. She was right, not too sweet, not too smoky, not too spicy. I was pleasantly pleased. The portions are large. Pickles are excellent. French Fries are cooked perfectly…Would definitely recommend Sweetwood BBQ! -Yelp review from Teri L.

Before I met my wife (when I was a single guy who ate out all the time), I was a regular. The food is authentic—large portions at a great price. You gotta stop in and try it!

“This is a small establishment that deserves more recognition. The food is fantastic. Papusas are 100% delicious!...” Yelp review from La La Q.

