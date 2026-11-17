Wenatchee High fall athletes are earning recognition for their work in the classroom and on the field.

2026 WHS girls soccer via WHS 2026 WHS girls soccer via WHS

The WHS girls soccer team has been awarded the 4A Girls Soccer Academic State Championship, and the players will be honored at the upcoming state championship game later this month. WHS girls Volleyball earned an academic state title, too. That’s two in one season, and it reflects a commitment that shows up every day, long before anyone is watching a game.

In the pool, the WHS Girls Swim & Dive team is headed to the state meet after placing second at districts and winning several individual district titles. Freshman Caroline Sullivan was named District Swimmer of the Meet, and junior Lily Hansen was named Big 9 Diver of the Year. Congratulations, and good luck at state.

Veterans, College Plans, and Art

WHS Air Force JROTC via WHS WHS Air Force JROTC via WHS

The WHS Air Force JROTC color guard had a busy Veterans Day week. Several groups visited schools across the district, WHS included, to present the colors at last Wednesday’s assemblies and honor the veterans who have touched the lives of people in our community.

Wenatchee Class of 2026 via WHS Wenatchee Class of 2026 via WHS

Seniors had a good week, too. Representatives from Western Washington University and Central Washington University visited WHS for college admissions events, and some students received instant admission to one of the schools. Congratulations to them, and thanks to the CWU and WWU reps for visiting.

Financial aid is the next step. WHS is offering one more FAFSA/WASFA support session tomorrow, Wednesday, November 18, at 5:30 p.m. in the WHS New Commons. WASFA is the state application for students who aren’t eligible for the FAFSA.

WHS art students via WHS WHS art students via WHS

Students interested in art careers also attended Central Washington University’s College Art Day, choosing two workshops each from topics that included drawing, ceramics, graphic design, and sculpture.

Cinderella (WHS Presents) Cinderella (WHS Presents)

Cinderella Returns This Week

The 2026 Wenatchee All-District Musical, Cinderella, opened to a full house on Thursday, November 12. More than 150 students, including several from WHS, make up the cast.

The show returns this Thursday through Saturday, November 19 to 21, at the Wenatchee High School Auditorium. Tickets are available at WHSPresents.com. Thank you to everyone who has already come out to support the performers.

Olivia Rodrigo's Biggest Musical Inspirations Below, discover 11 of Olivia Rodrigo's favorite artists and musical inspirations. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker