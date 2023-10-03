Wenatchee Valley Follies Guild Helps Elementary Kids in Need

Since 1948, the Wenatchee Follies Guild has been the recipient of money raised from the "The Follies."

What are the Follies?

18 months of planning and hard work. The follies don't simply happen. The Wenatchee Valley's talented cast rehearsed, performed, and was supported by generous sponsors.

Big shout out this year to the always incredible crew at Numerica PAC and to the members of Fat Happy Band - whose reunion helped raise even more contributions.

Big thanks to each and every person who bought a ticket to all 4 sold-out shows. This all wouldn't have been a smashing success without the talent and encouragement of director Jaime Donegan

Money raised from this-every-three-year event goes to the Wenatchee Valley Follies Children's Guild.

'In 1948, thirteen young women came together with a mission to raise money for local hospitals...After getting approval from the Mayor of Wenatchee to stage a show, the planning for the very first Follies show began. Committees were formed, advertisements were sold, and rehearsals were scheduled. Opening night of the inaugural Follies Show was November 3, 1948. The show was met with rave reviews and had a two-day run at the Liberty Theater on Wenatchee Avenue. It raised $4,400 (over $50,000 in today's dollars) which furnished four rooms and bought x-ray equipment for St. Anthony's & Deaconess Hospitals.' -WVchildrensguild.org

Here's to another 75 Years!

Back in February, the Follies 75th Anniversary Show opened to a great crowd, who helped raise $80,000. This money was earmarked to support the needs of children in the valley.

'Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets, our generous sponsors and donors, the incredible cast & stage crew, the Guild Members who worked hard all year, and our fabulous director Jaime Donegan !' - Wenatchee Valley Children's Guild

Here's a tangible example of where the money goes.

The Wenatchee Valley Children's Guild was recently contacted by Melanie Wallace, the school nurse for both Columbia and Lincoln Elementary.

Melanie, like all of us in the valley, knows the weather is slowly changing to colder fall weather.

Melanie Wallace, school nurse for Columbia and Lincoln elementaries. and Guild member Karen Wade CREDIT: KindnessCountsNCW.org

She was able to shop along with Guild member Karen Wade for kid's underwear, boy's sweatpants, and girls' leggings for students through our School Connections program.