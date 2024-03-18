Douglas County Solid Waste Holding Free Collection Event

Douglas County Solid Waste is holding a free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event next month.

All county residents can dispose of hazardous materials such as pesticides, fluorescent light bulbs, batteries, and motor oil.

The department says trained staff will be present to safely collect and handle all materials.

According to a news release from Douglas County Solid Waste, proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill displaying the individual’s name and address, will be required to participate.

Residents are welcome regardless of whether they live within city or town limits.

There is no cost for residents to participate, but donations will be accepted.

According to the news release, all containers must be 5 gallons or less and have their original labels intact. Participants are requested to carefully secure and transport materials to the event.

There are no tickets for the event, with participation on a first come, first served basis.

The Solid Waste department says there will be traffic control in place for lines with on-site staff to assist and answer any questions.

A complete list of accepted materials and additional information is here.