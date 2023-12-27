Douglas County Solid Waste No Longer Accepting Tires

Douglas County Solid Waste is no longer accepting tires at any of its refuse drop-off locations.

The change, which was announced on the county's website, is being blamed on budget constraints to the Washington Department of Ecology's Tire Amnesty Program.

The County says it hopes to begin accepting tires for disposal again in the near future should Ecology's program allow for it.

In the interim, Douglas County residents can drop off old or unwanted tires at any North Central Washington Les Schwab location, Discount Tire in Wenatchee or the Wenatchee Transfer Station.

