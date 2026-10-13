The Wenatchee Wild made a move Tuesday, acquiring WHL veteran forward Ty Coupland from the Kamloops Blazers for a sixth-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

Coupland is a 19-year-old from North Vancouver, British Columbia. He’s in his fourth full junior season and is close to his 200th WHL game. He’s 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, with 46 goals and 60 assists in 194 career games for Swift Current, Red Deer, and Kamloops.

His best nights have been loud ones. In March 2025, he scored four goals and added an assist in a 10-2 Red Deer win over Kelowna. A hat trick for Swift Current followed in a 6-3 win over Saskatoon.

Where He Came From

Swift Current drafted Coupland in the second round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, right after he captained the Vancouver North West Hawks Under-15 team to a British Columbia provincial title. He spent parts of three seasons with the Broncos before a midseason trade to Red Deer, then landed in Kamloops at the 2026 trade deadline.

Wenatchee gets a player who has been through the league’s ups and downs and brings a scoring touch.

Wenatchee Wild Wenatchee Wild

The Two 15-Year-Olds

You may have noticed 15-year-old Parker McMillan, the second pick of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft, missing from the lineup. He’s back with his old U18 team at Yale Hockey Academy, where he played three games this past weekend. He scored four goals and added three assists for seven points.

He’ll be back. The Wild are managing his games.

The Wild are managing game time for McMillan and 15-year-old Jevin Morrison, the fifth pick in the draft. As top-five first-round picks, both can play a maximum of 34 games this season. Spreading those games out lets the Wild develop two teenagers without burning through their eligibility early.

For Wenatchee Valley fans, the plan is simple. A seasoned forward arrives now, and a young star will return to Town Toyota Center when the time is right.

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