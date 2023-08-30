Why didn’t Anyone Warn Me Pt. 2

You'd think I would learn by now, yet here we are and I am, again, a hot mess mom. Or as my 6-year-old would say, "you're a hot mess express mom!" And she wouldn't be wrong!

My 6yr old started her first day of 1st grade. Another milestone, another school year and another opportunity for her to express and be herself while learning along the way.

We as mothers are so used to getting unsolicited advice, ALL THE TIME. And while I know it comes with good intent, it's also very overwhelming.

Year after year, we see on social media, parents posting pictuers of their kiddos going back to school. The kids look so happy, and you get a tiny glimpse of how the parents feel by their captions, but we don't see behind the veil of social media, or even what happens behind closed doors. I'll just tell you.

I felt like I had a lump in my throat the entire morning of her first day of school. I couldn't help it, nor could I stop it. Was like this lingering feeling of, "You only have so many more year of doing this." Now, she's 6, not 16, I get that. But if I don't cherish it now and take it all in, I know I'll be an even bigger "hot mess express" when she goes to leave the "nest."

No matter what age, grade or type of schooling, the first day of school always has a magical feel of excitement, nerves and smiles.

You could have warned me though that I'd be crying... Again.

