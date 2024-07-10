How does A Washington Resident get into Canada Legally?

I recently just had a friend ask me about travelling to Canada and what they would need to get their child over the border.

A really good question for someone who has no clue.

So, I did some research and found that, it's quite easy actually.

How can we cross the Canadian border?

When travelling with kids...

"They may need the following documents:

Consent letter that confirms the child has permission to travel outside Canada (for example, when taking a trip alone or with only 1 parent or guardian)

Provincial birth certificate

If your child needs a Canadian citizenship certificate to get a Canadian passport, you must apply for proof of citizenship.

Other legal documents may be needed depending on family circumstances, including:

Divorce papers

Child custody orders or agreements

Death certificate of a parent or parents

A child travelling as a dual citizen will need a valid Canadian passport to board a flight to or transiting through Canada by air.

The definition of a minor changes from province to province and from country to country.

Before you leave, check the foreign diplomatic mission or consulate in Canada and the Travel Advice and Advisories for your destination for any specific entry or exit requirements for minors and other laws and regulations that affect children.

Identification requirements for U.S. citizens and permanent residents

If you are a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, you must carry proof of citizenship such as a passport, birth certificate, a certificate of citizenship or naturalization, a U.S. Permanent Resident Card, or a Certificate of Indian Status along with photo identification. If you are a U.S. permanent resident, ensure you carry proof of your status such as a U.S. Permanent Resident Card. Source

When in doubt, be overly prepared.

