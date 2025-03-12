A power outage impacted several hundred Chelan PUD power customers Wednesday morning in the Monitor area.

Chelan PUD Senior Communication Strategist Rachel Hansen says outage was the result of a traffic accident involving a power pole in the Monitor area about 8:30am

About 550 customers were initially without service but PUD crews had restored power to approximately half of them by 10am.

Hansen says crews were able to complete repairs and restore service to the remaining homes and businesses by 1:45pm.

Chelan PUD posts updates on service interruptions and outages on the PUD website and outage portal. Customers experiencing an outage can also call a 24/7 outage line at 877-PUD-8123.