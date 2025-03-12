Plans to erect a 70-foot illuminated cross on Tumwater Mountain in Leavenworth appears to be off the table after the property owner has started negotiations on a land swap with the U.S. Forest Service.

The site of the proposed cross that would have overlooked the Bavarian Village is owned by the Johnson family which operates the Enzian Inn.

The Leavenworth Echo reports the land swap discussion was revealed at this week's Leavenworth City Council meeting by County Commissioner Shon Smith who said the Johnson's would swap the 20 acre parcel where the cross has been under construction for acreage on Mountain Home.

Smith said the Johnson family also hoped the move would bring an end to the controversy over the project that had divided the community.

An agreement would mean construction of the illuminated cross would be scrapped.

A larger cross can be seen on Wenatchee Heights and visible throughout Wenatchee.

The Council tabled a vote on a resolution opposing the cross.

